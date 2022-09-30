Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.15.

