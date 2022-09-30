Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,632 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KRBN. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 173.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 298.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $36.86 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

