Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $54.10 Million Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,738,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the period. NCR accounts for 5.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 1.27% of NCR worth $54,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NCR by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NCR by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NCR during the first quarter worth $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP raised its stake in NCR by 177.8% during the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP bought a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at $5,027,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $19.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.21. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

