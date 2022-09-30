Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 97.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 60.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 51.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on THO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

Thor Industries Price Performance

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THO stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

