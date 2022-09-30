Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $87.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.