Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. CDW accounts for about 1.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of CDW worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $158.97 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $152.15 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

