Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 14,150 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM opened at $35.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.96.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

