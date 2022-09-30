Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price lowered by analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 110.28% from the stock’s current price.

CPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.19.

TSE CPG traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,061,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.62. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

