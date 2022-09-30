CRH (LON:CRH) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,099.71

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,099.71 ($37.45) and traded as low as GBX 2,925.50 ($35.35). CRH shares last traded at GBX 2,931.50 ($35.42), with a volume of 592,582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,425 ($53.47) price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,098.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45. The firm has a market cap of £21.63 billion and a PE ratio of 915.50.

CRH Cuts Dividend

CRH Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. CRH’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.