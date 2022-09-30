Cryptonovae Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $4.89 million and $247,957.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010946 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae was first traded on April 7th, 2021. Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptonovae’s official website is www.cryptonovae.com. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAE is Cryptonovae’s ERC-20/BEP-20 utility token. It serves as a means of payment on Cryptonovae’s platform. Use it to pay for users' subscriptions or buy products on the marketplace. YAE incentivizes token holders who engage with the platform’s staking mechanism, contests or loyalty programs. Regular token burns and repurchases will be carried out as a deflationary measure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.