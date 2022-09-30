CumRocket (CUMMIES) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. CumRocket has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $36,649.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumRocket coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CumRocket has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00046021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.01636374 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00034843 BTC.

CumRocket Profile

CumRocket (CUMMIES) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2021. CumRocket’s total supply is 1,254,771,422 coins. The official website for CumRocket is cumrocket.io. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CumRocket is https://reddit.com/r/CumRocket.

Buying and Selling CumRocket

According to CryptoCompare, “CumRocket is a deflationary token that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. This is a token that rewards holders and punishes sellers, which can encourage a steadier price action. CumRocket is a community project, meaning that the community will be involved in the development of the project, each member will be able to participate in discussion and submit ideas. CumRockets main goal is to tap into the porn industry and provide a novel 18+ NFT marketplace where users will be able to buy, sell, swap and collect exclusive 18+ content. As well as a platform that creators can charge for private content, where they get paid in crypto and tipped in $CUMMIES.”

