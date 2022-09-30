CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 452.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $136.77. 38,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,579,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.70 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.