CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,916 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.28% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $5,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,063,000 after purchasing an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,138,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,089.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 222,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.31. 47,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,953. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.69 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Consumer Edge lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

