CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the period. FTI Consulting accounts for approximately 5.8% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $61,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $846,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTI Consulting Trading Up 0.6 %

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FCN stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.10. 4,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.36 and a 1 year high of $190.43.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

