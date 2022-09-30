CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.78. The company had a trading volume of 241,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $95.38 and a 52-week high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

