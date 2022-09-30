CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FNF. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,552 shares of company stock worth $2,012,455. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.79. 70,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.70.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

