CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,118 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after acquiring an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $215.69. The stock had a trading volume of 34,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.08. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $211.38 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 94.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.29.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

