CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 32.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 330,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155,513 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

Shares of CCJ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,422. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.02 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. Analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

