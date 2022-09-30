CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 326,295 Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 326,295 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 38,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter worth $30,000.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,158. ICL Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.2918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.22%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 70.23%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

