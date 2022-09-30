CWA Asset Management Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 308,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 74,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.12. 140,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.40 and its 200 day moving average is $204.68. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $180.31 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.