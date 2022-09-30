CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 672,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 750,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

CBAY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.55. 11,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 13.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $4.74.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.