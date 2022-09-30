D.B. Root & Company LLC Acquires 876 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 48.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.85. 7,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,484. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.47 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.30%.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

