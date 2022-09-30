D.B. Root & Company LLC Buys 633 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,153 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,712 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,050 ($24.77) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,934.11.

BHP Group Trading Up 0.2 %

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 164,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,139,809. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.29.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

