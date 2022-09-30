D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,724 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.59. 138,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,639. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.18. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $243.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

