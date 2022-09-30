D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 505,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up about 10.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $24,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,130,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,736,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 485,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,779,000 after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,499,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 351,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 287,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JCPB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.95. 2,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.