D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO remained flat at $48.32 during trading on Friday. 40,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,163. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.17.

