D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.95. 83,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.31 and a 1 year high of $753.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.59.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

