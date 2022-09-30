D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.95. 83,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.31 and a 1 year high of $753.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $417.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.92 by $1.88. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $676.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $575.59.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.