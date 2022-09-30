D.B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. RH makes up approximately 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in RH by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,268 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RH by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 393,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

RH Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,155. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $699.14.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,292 shares of company stock worth $4,254,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.