D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 4,589 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 372.5% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 13,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 157,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,612. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $56.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.62.

