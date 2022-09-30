D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,406. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

