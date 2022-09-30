Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Down 65.1% in September

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the August 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 332,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Price Performance

DWAHY traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.37. 190,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,634. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Daiwa House Industry has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $34.60.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.