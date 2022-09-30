Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Short Interest Update

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the August 31st total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daktronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Trading Up 1.5 %

DAKT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.71. The company had a trading volume of 161,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,459. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $171.92 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

In other news, Director Andrew David Siegel acquired 13,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $38,329.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,265,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,636.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Daktronics by 75.8% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 40,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 36.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 648,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 174,482 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 20,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.