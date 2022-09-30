Danske Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

Danske downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30,800.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28,830.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 35.37% and a return on equity of 59.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.