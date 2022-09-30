Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 6% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) shot up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $52.95. 20,597 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,356,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.37.

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.59.

Institutional Trading of Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $8.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.77% and a return on equity of 45.97%. On average, analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 27.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the second quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 99.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 80.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 89.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

See Also

