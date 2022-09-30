Darrow Company Inc. Buys New Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

SUSL stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.41. 4,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,531. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $62.08 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

