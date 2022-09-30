Darrow Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Darrow Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.6% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after purchasing an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,378. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.50 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

