Databroker (DTX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Databroker has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $342.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,740.43 or 0.99996237 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00057438 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00064507 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00082418 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.