Davis Rea LTD. Acquires 95,978 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 548.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada comprises approximately 3.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.99. 72,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.40. The stock has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $89.18 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

