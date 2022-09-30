Davis Rea LTD. Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

MDT traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,434,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.90. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.