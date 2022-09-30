De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.26

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.26 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.03). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 85.90 ($1.04), with a volume of 169,067 shares traded.

De La Rue Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £156.94 million and a P/E ratio of 819.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01.

Get De La Rue alerts:

Insider Activity at De La Rue

In related news, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £9,943.20 ($12,014.50). In related news, insider Clive Vacher bought 22,562 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,080.18 ($24,263.15). Also, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.97), for a total value of £9,943.20 ($12,014.50).

De La Rue Company Profile

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.