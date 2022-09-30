DEAPcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $180.93 million and $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg.

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working.”

