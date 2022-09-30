Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) PT Raised to $18.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.37% and a negative net margin of 231.99%. The business had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 360,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,930,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,250,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after purchasing an additional 670,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

