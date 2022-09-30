Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 94.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Price Performance

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $334.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

