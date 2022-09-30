Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.56

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56, with a volume of 2914 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $718.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.50.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is 90.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 25.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 21.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 9.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

