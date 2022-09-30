Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.13. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 77,073 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,713,612 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 43,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 791,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 399,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.