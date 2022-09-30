Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.16

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.16, but opened at $1.13. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 77,073 shares traded.
Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Denison Mines in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $945.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03 and a beta of 1.94.
Denison Mines Company Profile
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.
