Derbend Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Derbend Asset Management trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,176,328. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

