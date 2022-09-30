Derbend Asset Management Has $239,000 Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Derbend Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 964,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 217,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,375 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.80. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

