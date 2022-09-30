Derbend Asset Management Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Derbend Asset Management cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the quarter. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,624,074. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 3.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $27.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 37,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $304,330.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,255,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 294,111 shares of company stock worth $2,926,662. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.