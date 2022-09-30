Derbend Asset Management Sells 1,888 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Derbend Asset Management reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 187,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 11,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 609,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,199,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.63. 126,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,657. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.