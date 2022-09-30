Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $54.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
BALL has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.85.
Ball Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $47.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. Ball has a 1 year low of $46.96 and a 1 year high of $97.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
Ball Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ball (BALL)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.